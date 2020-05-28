Albuquerque city councilors' proposal allows businesses to expand outdoor dining areas

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During a news conference outside city hall Thursday morning, city councilors Cynthia Borrego and Diane Gibson announced a proposed ordinance and resolution that would allow businesses to expand in Albuquerque.
"Councilor Gibson and I have been talking about how we can help our small businesses and in those conversations we decided to propose some bill that would help them," Borrego said.
If passed by the city council, the proposals would allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining in areas like parking lots and landscaped areas. Retail businesses could create "parklets" or "parquitos" in on-street parking spaces.
"The economy is made of so many different components, not least of which is the restaurant industry where it not only feeds us but it gives a place to interact socially, get together with friends, have business meetings even, and to take our families out and enjoy being out and being away from the house," Gibson said.
The city Planning Department says businesses would have to apply for a $20 dollar – and the proposals would not conflict with governor's public health orders. People who want to apply for a permit can email tempchangeinfo@cabq.gov.
"We want to be as flexible as possible, and we understand and feel the pain of the community, so we want to assist in any way possible, by providing some latitude for them to be able to expand on a temporary basis while also meeting any restrictions or any social distancing requirements while they're operating," said Planning Director Brennon Williams.
City council is set to vote on the proposals Monday.
