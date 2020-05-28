Albuquerque city councilors' proposal allows businesses to expand outdoor dining areas

The city Planning Department says businesses would have to apply for a $20 dollar – and the proposals would not conflict with governor's public health orders. People who want to apply for a permit can email tempchangeinfo@cabq.gov.

"We want to be as flexible as possible, and we understand and feel the pain of the community, so we want to assist in any way possible, by providing some latitude for them to be able to expand on a temporary basis while also meeting any restrictions or any social distancing requirements while they're operating," said Planning Director Brennon Williams.

City council is set to vote on the proposals Monday.