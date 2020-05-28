Albuquerque city councilors' proposal allows businesses to expand outdoor dining areas | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque city councilors' proposal allows businesses to expand outdoor dining areas

Kai Porter
Updated: May 28, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During a news conference outside city hall Thursday morning, city councilors Cynthia Borrego and Diane Gibson announced a proposed ordinance and resolution that would allow businesses to expand in Albuquerque.

"Councilor Gibson and I have been talking about how we can help our small businesses and in those conversations we decided to propose some bill that would help them," Borrego said.

Advertisement

If passed by the city council, the proposals would allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining in areas like parking lots and landscaped areas. Retail businesses could create "parklets" or "parquitos" in on-street parking spaces.

"The economy is made of so many different components, not least of which is the restaurant industry where it not only feeds us but it gives a place to interact socially, get together with friends, have business meetings even, and to take our families out and enjoy being out and being away from the house," Gibson said. 

The city Planning Department says businesses would have to apply for a $20 dollar – and the proposals would not conflict with governor's public health orders. People who want to apply for a permit can email tempchangeinfo@cabq.gov.

"We want to be as flexible as possible, and we understand and feel the pain of the community, so we want to assist in any way possible, by providing some latitude for them to be able to expand on a temporary basis while also meeting any restrictions or any social distancing requirements while they're operating," said Planning Director Brennon Williams.

City council is set to vote on the proposals Monday. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham touts progress on COVID-19
New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19
New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19
Advertisement


Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
Governor gives green light for salons, indoor malls, gyms, dine-in restaurants to reopen
NM hospitals continue to limit visitors
NM hospitals continue to limit visitors
NMSP disputes video that claims officers are ticketing people for not wearing face coverings
NMSP disputes video that claims officers are ticketing people for not wearing face coverings
Salons in NM excited to reopen
Salons in NM excited to reopen
NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order
NM Supreme Court says mayor of Grants must comply with public health order