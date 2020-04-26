Albuquerque city councilors to introduce legislation asking mayor to reevaluate public health orders

The two councilors said they feel some small businesses can be allowed to reopen safely by maintaining social distancing rules and limiting capacity.

"Start slow, right, start by saying, hey, you know, salons, or certain liquor stores, certain specialty items that you can get where you're going into a local mom-and-pop business in order to try to get the goods you need. If you only need one or two items, why should you risk having to go through all of Lowes or all of Smith’s?” Bassan said.

Harris said big box stores leave local businesses at a disadvantage.

“…And these are out of state big corporations and it does not seem that there's any reason why our local businesses who sell these so-called nonessential items shouldn't be open. We trust our small businesses, we trust that they can follow these rules about social distancing,” Harris said.

The resolution also asks the mayor to revisit the city’s ban on non-emergency medical procedures.

“I think that it's important that people get the medical attention they need to have preventive and early detection in order to elongate their life and keep them healthy and safe in the long run,” Bassan said.

KOB 4 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We announced last week that we’re already crafting data-driven plans to that businesses can reopen and stay open while the health care system maintains capacity. We have invited council to join us in our collaborative efforts with the state, area hospitals and the local business community.”

The proposed legislation will be brought before the city council on May 4.