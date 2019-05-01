Albuquerque City Councilors to propose $1 million dollars for more police officers along Central

Once the ART construction was complete, business owners got together to brainstorm how to make the area more attractive and safer for customers.

“We're making a bigger push,” Cloud said. “How do we make Central better, or how do we get people back to central?”

City leaders heard their concerns. Now, councilors want to spend $1 million for ten police officers who will patrol Central on bikes.

They are also expected to propose marketing and promotion grants Thursday to encourage shoppers to "Rediscover Route 66: Albuquerque's Small Business Main Street!"