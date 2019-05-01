Albuquerque City Councilors to propose $1 million dollars for more police officers along Central
Joy Wang
May 01, 2019 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City councilors will announce Thursday a proposal to invest $1 million new policing initiatives along Central.
Jess Cloud, the general manager of Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria, said crime spiked after businesses closed because of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) construction.
“Back in October 2016, when they started ART construction, a lot of the businesses down here really felt it,” Cloud said. “Everyone took a hit.”
Once the ART construction was complete, business owners got together to brainstorm how to make the area more attractive and safer for customers.
“We're making a bigger push,” Cloud said. “How do we make Central better, or how do we get people back to central?”
City leaders heard their concerns. Now, councilors want to spend $1 million for ten police officers who will patrol Central on bikes.
They are also expected to propose marketing and promotion grants Thursday to encourage shoppers to "Rediscover Route 66: Albuquerque's Small Business Main Street!"
