Albuquerque city councilors want to allocate $150,000 for Party Patrol program

The Party Patrol program started nearly 20 years ago.

However, funding has changed over the years.

It currently provides money for more general police operations that are tied to teen drinking.

The additional funding would go exclusively toward more shifts for officers to crack down on weekend teen parties and underage drinking, giving out citations and arresting adults who buy alcohol for kids.

A final vote on the resolution is s scheduled for Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, the Keller administration announced a separate youth violence initiative Thursday.

Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier says the department's effort is to not bring back the Same Party patrol of the past. Instead, it will work on a wider community-based teen violence intervention program.