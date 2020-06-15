Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch | KOB 4
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch

Ryan Laughlin
Created: June 15, 2020 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city councilors weighed in on Mayor Keller’s decision to create a new civilian public safety branch called the Community Safety Department.

Before Monday’s council meeting, many city councilors said they would back the new department.

I think this is a really good move in the right direction,” said District 7 Councilwoman Diane Gibson.

"I think the consensus is that's time to do that,” said Council President Pat Davis.

Councilwoman Lan Sena, chair of the public safety committee, said she supports the idea of a new community department.

"As a counselor, I'm committed to helping bring this to life through the upcoming budget process,” she said during the Monday press conference.

Many Black Lives Matter protesters across the nation have called for police departments to be defunded. Councilman Pat Davis said that idea would’ve likely had the council’s support a few years ago.

"Had this moment come to us where APD was five years ago, I'm not certain that you wouldn't see a majority of the city council vote to just totally abolish and re-start APD. But, we're not there. We're far ahead, in terms of everybody wears a camera, we have a civilian oversight,” Davis said.

Other counselors said they need more information.

"I don't have answers to a lot of my questions. I know a lot of constituents don't have all the answers to a lot of their questions. I have been told in the next few months we will get more details. I have to wonder if that's because details aren't there,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan.

Councilor Klarissa Peña joined Bassan in saying that they need to know more about the new department before making a judgement.

Bassan said addressing the crime crisis is still a top priority for her and that she supports the police.

"All of these are massive problems that Albuquerque is facing, but that doesn't mean that our police are bad, or that we just need to start a new program, because it might sound good,” Bassan said.

Mayor Keller said the new department will not take away any resources from APD and will restructure the city budget to consolidate resources.


