City leaders set to discuss short-term rentals

Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 06:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City leaders are set to discuss short-term rentals in Albuquerque Tuesday.
Residents have had issues with noise and safety when it comes to short-term rentals, like AirBNB, and right now there are not many regulations when it comes to those rentals.
Tonight leaders will discuss whether rentals should be taxed and what sort of fees should be collected.
City Councilor Diane Gibson and the Short-term Rental Task Force will host the public meeting at the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors tonight at 6 p.m.
