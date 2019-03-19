City leaders set to discuss short-term rentals | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City leaders set to discuss short-term rentals

Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 06:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City leaders are set to discuss short-term rentals in Albuquerque Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Residents have had issues with noise and safety when it comes to short-term rentals, like AirBNB, and right now there are not many regulations when it comes to those rentals.

Tonight leaders will discuss whether rentals should be taxed and what sort of fees should be collected. 

City Councilor Diane Gibson and the Short-term Rental Task Force will host the public meeting at the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors tonight at 6 p.m.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 19, 2019 06:17 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque
Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
4 runaway teens arrested after armed robbery in New Mexico
4 runaway teens arrested after armed robbery in New Mexico
Other cities looking to success of Albuquerque's panhandler program
Other cities looking to success of Albuquerque's panhandler program
Advertisement




City leaders set to discuss short-term rentals
City leaders set to discuss short-term rentals
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Controversial program to catch speeders could be coming back to Santa Fe
Controversial program to catch speeders could be coming back to Santa Fe
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque
Fire destroys building near downtown Albuquerque