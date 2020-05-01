Albuquerque city leaders to follow state’s 'gradual' plan to reopen

“Fore! The golf courses in Albuquerque are going to be open starting on Saturday,” Parks and Rec director David Simon said.

KOB 4 found golfers out Friday enjoying the links at the private Albuquerque Country Club.

When city courses open up Saturday, people will have to make a reservation and there will be more spacing between players.

“The data here in Bernalillo County has shown that we’ve done a great job in slowing the spread, but it’s important to remember that it was because we put these strong mitigation measures in place, and that everyone in the community did their part to help keep Burqueño safe,” Environmental Health Director Ryan Mast said.

With all the struggles in the northwest part of our state, caution was still the theme on Friday.

“Whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together and so I think this is just the appropriate strategy for the time, and we hope it helps as much as it can,” Keller said.

Many local businesses still have questions about what they can and can’t do come mid-May. Keller says the city is working on getting answers before then.

What’s next?

Government leaders hope to start Phase 1 in about two weeks, which will mean a limited number of people could be able to go inside more businesses, including stores, restaurants, salons and gyms.

The city is working on getting other services up, like libraries, zoos and museums. They will have new guidelines and limits.

What about sports?

Keller says it’s possible that the Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United could take the field as early as July, but he’ll have to huddle up with their respective leagues before then.