Albuquerque closes out January with 15 homicides

The city of Albuquerque set a homicide record back in 2019. During that year, the deadliest month was in April with 14 killings. The second deadliest month was in September 2019 with 12 homicides.

In 2020, there was never a month with double-digit homicides. The most in any month was nine homicides, according to APD.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced the three finalists for the APD chief job this month. The city is also pushing to hire more officers and implement new proactive policing tactics that focus on firearms.

Through APD’s investigations, the homicide count could change. Earlier this month, APD took two homicides off the board when they ruled one to be a suicide, and the other a justified homicide.

For now, January is the month with the most homicide investigations out of the last 25 months.