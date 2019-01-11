Albuquerque, CNM partner to create film campus at Rail Yards

However, the city believes it’s ready for the task at hand.

“One of the next immediate steps is filling out the application for voluntary remediation program that would give us permission from the state,” said Carmelina Hart, a spokesperson with the city's planning department.

Once the plan is approved, the city can find a contractor.

Last year, Mayor Tim Keller ripped up a deal with an out-of-state contractor hired to redevelop the site and pledged to take back control.

“By teaming up with CNM to potentially locate the new film school at the Rail Yards, we are opening the door to bring access to training and good paying jobs right into the heart of our city,” Mayor Tim Keller said.