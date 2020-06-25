Albuquerque coffee shop gives back by gifting motorcycles

They haven’t lost their love for it after all these years. The pair wants other children to experience the same passion.

On Father’s Day, they launched a project that’s been in their minds for years. A parent or friend of an underprivileged child can fill out an application for them to receive a motorcycle.

Garcia and Maes will then choose a child to get a bike and teach them to fix it and ride it.

However, because COVID-19 slowed down business at the coffee shop, they need help with donations to reach their goal.

They’ll accept old bikes, parts, safety gear and money donations. That way, they will be able to build a bike every three or four months to give away.

The one being worked on right now, could be ready by August or September.

“I want to share that experience with kids. I want them to be able to go outside, spend some time in the air, ride around, get dirty—and not be thinking about the craziness that’s going on in the world right now because it’s insane right now, as everybody knows,” Maes said.

