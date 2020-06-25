Albuquerque coffee shop gives back by gifting motorcycles

Casey Torres
Updated: June 25, 2020 10:35 AM
Created: June 25, 2020 10:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The owners of Rust Is Gold Coffee in northeast Albuquerque are trying to give back to youth by gifting them motorcycles.
Behind the coffee shop, there’s a garage where Thaison Garcia and Steven Maes work on motorcycles. Their love for riding and “wrenching” (working on bikes) goes back to their childhood.
“I’ve been in love with motorcycles my whole life since I was a kid,” Maes said.
“We had this little roundabout in front of our house, and I was on that bike every single day from when school go out until my mom had to call me inside for dinner,” Garcia said.
They haven’t lost their love for it after all these years. The pair wants other children to experience the same passion.
On Father’s Day, they launched a project that’s been in their minds for years. A parent or friend of an underprivileged child can fill out an application for them to receive a motorcycle.
Garcia and Maes will then choose a child to get a bike and teach them to fix it and ride it.
However, because COVID-19 slowed down business at the coffee shop, they need help with donations to reach their goal.
They’ll accept old bikes, parts, safety gear and money donations. That way, they will be able to build a bike every three or four months to give away.
The one being worked on right now, could be ready by August or September.
“I want to share that experience with kids. I want them to be able to go outside, spend some time in the air, ride around, get dirty—and not be thinking about the craziness that’s going on in the world right now because it’s insane right now, as everybody knows,” Maes said.
To donate or apply, click here.
