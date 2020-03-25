Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak

"Cause for me, everyone who comes in my door is family. I just love people. I just get to serve them great coffee on the side,” he said.

That is why the words ‘community focused’ are on the wall of the coffee shop.

“I serve people first and I'm in the coffee industry second,” Castleberry said.

Castelberry said he also started to use tape on the floor to mark spaces 6 feet apart for customers standing in line.

"I just took painters tape and I started with ordering up here. I took a measuring tape I had back here and measured six feet, made another box and just continued that all the way through,” he said.

He said his customers have not really slowed down.

"We've been so blessed to be busy,” he said.