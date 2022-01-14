13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con returns this weekend

"It's a great town, I love the people, I love how they want to get out," Ferrigno said. "Albuquerque is like a second home town for me.”

However, COVID is still weighing heavy on the minds here. Especially after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked for these kinds of events to be postponed because of the current surge in cases. Jim Burelson with the Albuquerque Comic Con says they are taking precautions.

"We self-imposed a little capacity decrease,” Burelson said. “We are only going to sell 7500 a day."

There are also temperature checks at the door and people are required to wear masks.



"I think the Governor is being cautious but I think that it would be better that instead of trying to walk that political line that she gives New Mexico a chance to thrive," Burelson said.

Albuquerque Comic Con will continue through Sunday.