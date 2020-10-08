Albuquerque community centers continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque community centers continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 08, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: October 08, 2020 04:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Approximately 1,000 students are enrolled in childcare at Albuquerque community center. 

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city officials said the 21 open locations have managed to reduce group sizes to five people.
 
"Of course, those policies evolve and change as the public health orders change," said Cristin Chavez-Smith, community recreation division manager with the Department of Family and Community Services. "But really, we started with those wellness checks which include a bunch of questions regarding travel, symptoms, things like that."
 
Crews are sanitizing throughout the day. More concentrated cleaning is done over the weekends.

Advertisement

Chavez-Smith wouldn't comment on whether there has been a positive COVID-19 case at a community said.

However, she said workers are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

"We're prepared to adjust if APS goes hybrid, we're prepared to adjust if there's a bigger shut down," Chavez-Smith said. "We will just kind of have to go with the flow and be prepared and those conversations are always happening."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 387 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 387 additional COVID-19 cases
RRPS: 10 elementary students under quarantine after school employee tests positive for COVID-19
RRPS: 10 elementary students under quarantine after school employee tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: 'We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread'
Martinez Johnson, Leger Fernandez debate in open CD3 race
Martinez Johnson, Leger Fernandez debate in open CD3 race
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 387 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 387 additional COVID-19 cases
National Guard to help test all inmates at MDC for COVID-19
National Guard to help test all inmates at MDC for COVID-19
RRPS: 10 elementary students under quarantine after school employee tests positive for COVID-19
RRPS: 10 elementary students under quarantine after school employee tests positive for COVID-19