Albuquerque community centers continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Approximately 1,000 students are enrolled in childcare at Albuquerque community center.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city officials said the 21 open locations have managed to reduce group sizes to five people.
"Of course, those policies evolve and change as the public health orders change," said Cristin Chavez-Smith, community recreation division manager with the Department of Family and Community Services. "But really, we started with those wellness checks which include a bunch of questions regarding travel, symptoms, things like that."
Crews are sanitizing throughout the day. More concentrated cleaning is done over the weekends.
Chavez-Smith wouldn't comment on whether there has been a positive COVID-19 case at a community said.
However, she said workers are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.
"We're prepared to adjust if APS goes hybrid, we're prepared to adjust if there's a bigger shut down," Chavez-Smith said. "We will just kind of have to go with the flow and be prepared and those conversations are always happening."
