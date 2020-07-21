Albuquerque Community Safety Department asking for community input

In the span of a year, metro first responders received almost 18,000 down-and-out calls. The response cost millions and led to arrests, but this new department aims to focus on connecting people with necessary resources.

"This new department that will be staffed with anywhere from social workers and clinicians, to potential peer to peer support. Who will be trained in lots of different areas including de-escalation, behavioral health," said Ruiz-Angel.

She admits a lot of the specifics have to be figured out when it comes to the program's responsibilities.

"What do we have the capacity for? It's gonna be another question, and 'Do we have the budget to support that'?" said Ruiz-Angel.

City leaders are looking at what resources are available and how to create partnerships to make sure the right people are on the job.

"No matter what degree you have, no matter what background you have, we're going to have some good training,” assured Ruiz-Angel.

Phase one, which we're in now, imagines what the new department will look like. Phase two tackles policy and phase three would be implementing those plans before the department launches next year.

If you’d like to contact Ruiz-Angel to give feedback, you can reach her at acs@cabq.gov or 505-768-3036.