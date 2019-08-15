Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Christina Rodriguez
August 15, 2019 10:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local company is getting paid millions to build a new section of the border wall, according to Albuquerque Business First.
Albuquerque-based Southwest Valley Constructors will be paid $80 million for 11 miles of border wall construction in Hidalgo County.
Construction could begin at the end of September, "pending the availability of real estate," according to Customs and Border Protection.
The project will include roads, lighting, cameras, and other technology to "create a complete enforcement zone."
For more information, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 15, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 07:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved