Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall

Christina Rodriguez
August 15, 2019 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local company is getting paid millions to build a new section of the border wall, according to Albuquerque Business First

Advertisement

Albuquerque-based Southwest Valley Constructors will be paid $80 million for 11 miles of border wall construction in Hidalgo County. 

Construction could begin at the end of September, "pending the availability of real estate," according to Customs and Border Protection. 

The project will include roads, lighting, cameras, and other technology to "create a complete enforcement zone." 

For more information, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 15, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 07:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
Advertisement




4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
E-scooter rental prices rise, cutoff time extended
E-scooter rental prices rise, cutoff time extended
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Albuquerque company awarded $80M to help build border wall
Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria
Neighbors frustrated with speeding on Candelaria
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities