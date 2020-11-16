Albuquerque Cosmic Carnival goes virtual | KOB 4
Albuquerque Cosmic Carnival goes virtual

Casey Torres
Created: November 16, 2020 01:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been getting darker earlier because of Daylight Savings, which is a big plus for New Mexicans who enjoy stargazing. 

This year, the annual Cosmic Carnival at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science had to go virtual. The City of Albuquerque has uploaded free videos online so New Mexicans can still enjoy learning about the cosmos. 

Some of the videos explain how black holes work, while other videos explain how to use apps like SkySafari so you can start stargazing on your own. 

For more information, click here or watch the video above.


