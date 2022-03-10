Albuquerque council votes to rein in mayor's crisis powers | KOB 4
AP
Created: March 10, 2022 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council has narrowly voted to reverse its 2020 action at the start of the pandemic to expand the mayor’s emergency powers during a public health crisis.

The council voted 5-4 on Monday to revoke Mayor Tim Keller’s power under the city’s emergency powers ordinance to do such things as ordering closures of streets or places of mass gatherings, canceling city events and reallocating up to $1 million in the city budget.

The council action would mean that the mayor could only issue “advisories and recommendations” during a public health crisis.

A Keller spokesperson said the council action is subject to a potential veto and that the mayor and his staff are “carefully considering" the legislation.

