Albuquerque council votes to rein in mayor's crisis powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council has narrowly voted to reverse its 2020 action at the start of the pandemic to expand the mayor’s emergency powers during a public health crisis.

The council voted 5-4 on Monday to revoke Mayor Tim Keller’s power under the city’s emergency powers ordinance to do such things as ordering closures of streets or places of mass gatherings, canceling city events and reallocating up to $1 million in the city budget.