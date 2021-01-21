Albuquerque, county, water authority to promote pay equality

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 21, 2021 11:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and their joint water authority say they will promote gender pay equality by giving a 5% contract preference to businesses that pay men and women equitably.
A statement released Thursday said the preference being offered by the city, the county and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority means that a company’s bid amount will be considered 5% lower if equal pay is verified within the company.
For example, a company that bids $100,000 for a contract and verifies equal pay would be considered to have bid $95,000. When submitting a proposal that has been assigned a total possible points of 100, an additional 5 points will be added to the overall evaluation score the company receives.
"The playing field won't be level until women, and especially women of color, earn fair wages compared to their counterparts," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "Part of that means rewarding companies that walk the walk. The battle is not over but this an important step and gives those bidding for work with our local governments another reason to do the right thing and close the pay equity gap.”
According to the statement, agencies in the three governments will implement the change starting Monday, Jan. 25.
For businesses interested in obtaining their pay equity certificate, click here.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)