Albuquerque, county, water authority to promote pay equality

For example, a company that bids $100,000 for a contract and verifies equal pay would be considered to have bid $95,000. When submitting a proposal that has been assigned a total possible points of 100, an additional 5 points will be added to the overall evaluation score the company receives.

"The playing field won't be level until women, and especially women of color, earn fair wages compared to their counterparts," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "Part of that means rewarding companies that walk the walk. The battle is not over but this an important step and gives those bidding for work with our local governments another reason to do the right thing and close the pay equity gap.”