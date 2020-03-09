Albuquerque couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will head to quarantine

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Grand Princess cruise ship is one of quite a few cruise ships in limbo around the world. Last Thursday, the coronavirus-stricken ship was ordered to stay in the water off the northern California coast.
More than 21 passengers tested positive for coronavirus so far and now the rest of the passengers—about 3,000 of them—are expected to get tested too.
Sean and Heather Boyles are from Albuquerque. For the last few days they've been stuck inside their rooms aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.
They are hoping to finally disembark Tuesday morning, but then they'll begin the next phase of this journey: quarantine.
“The first indication we got was we missed a port. We were supposed to stop in Mexico on Thursday,” said Sean Boyles during a skype interview Monday. “I believe it was Wednesday they notified us that we had sick people on board possibly having COVID-19."
The couple said they’ve been stuck in their rooms for the past few days.
“The worst part was probably the uncertainty because, I mean, it just felt like we didn’t know anything and they weren't telling us anything and that was probably the most frustrating part of it,” Boyles said.
Heather Boyles said she never noticed anyone near them coughing or appearing to have a cold. The couple said they are currently feeling fine and aren’t too concerned.
“We are relatively young, healthy people so I’m not particularly concerned whether I get infected or not,” said Boyles.
As far as they know, they will be sent to be quarantined for 14 days. They’ve heard somewhere in Georgia, Texas or California, but said they haven’t been given an exact location.
“It is what it is,” said Boyles. “There’s not much you can do now.”
