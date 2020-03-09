Albuquerque couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will head to quarantine

“The first indication we got was we missed a port. We were supposed to stop in Mexico on Thursday,” said Sean Boyles during a skype interview Monday. “I believe it was Wednesday they notified us that we had sick people on board possibly having COVID-19."

The couple said they’ve been stuck in their rooms for the past few days.

“The worst part was probably the uncertainty because, I mean, it just felt like we didn’t know anything and they weren't telling us anything and that was probably the most frustrating part of it,” Boyles said.

Heather Boyles said she never noticed anyone near them coughing or appearing to have a cold. The couple said they are currently feeling fine and aren’t too concerned.

“We are relatively young, healthy people so I’m not particularly concerned whether I get infected or not,” said Boyles.

As far as they know, they will be sent to be quarantined for 14 days. They’ve heard somewhere in Georgia, Texas or California, but said they haven’t been given an exact location.

“It is what it is,” said Boyles. “There’s not much you can do now.”

