ABQ couple honored for cleaning up median for 3 decades
July 10, 2019 12:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque couple is being recognized for something they've been doing for the last 30 years: cleaning up a median.
The Solid Waste Management Department honored Susan Diltz and her husband Jeff Gittelman for keeping the Amherst Green median near Lomas and Carlisle clean and beautiful for decades.
“It’s people like Susan and Jeff who truly embody what One Albuquerque means, stated Matthew Whelan, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department. “It’s about all of us working together to keep our city vibrant, clean, and safe for all who live here.”
City officials say volunteers like Jeff and Susie are an important and needed help to supplement city crew work. That's why the city created the "Adopt-A-Median" program.
Through the program, volunteers are able to help the city maintain more than 600 acres of medians across Albuquerque.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, click here or call 505-761-8334.
