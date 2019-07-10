ABQ couple honored for cleaning up median for 3 decades

The Solid Waste Management Department honored Susan Diltz and her husband Jeff Gittelman for keeping the Amherst Green median near Lomas and Carlisle clean and beautiful for decades.

“It’s people like Susan and Jeff who truly embody what One Albuquerque means, stated Matthew Whelan, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department. “It’s about all of us working together to keep our city vibrant, clean, and safe for all who live here.”