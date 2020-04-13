Albuquerque couple search for pit bull owners who mauled their dog to death

Zaccaria and his girlfriend Sang Shin were about a quarter mile in along the Capulin Trail when they noticed two pit bulls running toward them.

“It just went from a bad feeling to an awful situation in less than ten seconds before we knew what happened, it was on,” Zaccaria said.

“We had never really had any encounters with pitbulls or aggressive dogs so we weren't really prepared on what to do, how to act,” Shin added.

The owners of the pit bulls had to pull the two dogs off of Susie. Afterwards, Susie ran off and Zaccaria and Shin chased her down then rushed her to the vet.

“We knew right away it was bad, we looked at it, but I hoped the whole time. We brought her in, we elected to do a surgery, like there wasn't any question about it. We were going to do everything we could until they told us otherwise. We were hoping the whole time that she was just going to come home the next day,” Zaccaria said.

But the vet told Zaccaria that Susie’s injuries were too severe. What was supposed to be a quick hiking trip turned into Susie’s last.

“We would really like for the people that are responsible to have the decency to come forward and take responsibility, and we're not really sure what that looks like, we just want, at the end of the day it’s more about that than anything else,” he said.

Zaccaria said a gray pit bull and a brown pit bull attacked Susie. The two dogs were unleashed and one of the owners appeared to be a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s.