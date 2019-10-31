Albuquerque courts host pumpkin carving contest

“They work so hard they get so excited about this time of year,” Judge Engel said. “The courthouse has all kinds of haunted houses they really get into the Halloween spirit.”

Just like in the courtroom, the winner is up to the judge.

The winner of the contest gets bragging rights and gift cards.

“We love not only judging in the courtroom, that brings us a lot of joy to see people making good decisions in their life and changing things and us giving them resources to really help them rebuild, but we also like to have fun in here and judging pumpkins gives us the chance to do something a little different,” Judge Engel said.