Albuquerque courts host pumpkin carving contest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque courts host pumpkin carving contest

Steve Soliz
Created: October 31, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Bernalillo Country Metro Court faced off with the District Court for some Halloween fun by hosting a pumpkin carving contest.

“We have great events throughout both court houses in terms of decorations and costumes but the real competition comes with the pumpkin decorating and carving contest,” said District Court Judge Marie Ward.

Advertisement

The event has been going on for the past four years with the district court winning every year.

Metro Court Judge Sandra Engel said everyone looks forward to this time of year.

“They work so hard they get so excited about this time of year,” Judge Engel said. “The courthouse has all kinds of haunted houses they really get into the Halloween spirit.”

Just like in the courtroom, the winner is up to the judge.

The winner of the contest gets bragging rights and gift cards.

“We love not only judging in the courtroom, that brings us a lot of joy to see people making good decisions in their life and changing things and us giving them resources to really help them rebuild, but we also like to have fun in here and judging pumpkins gives us the chance to do something a little different,” Judge Engel said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Air Force F-16 crashes in New Mexico; pilot ejected
File photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force
Las Cruces police search for missing 14-year-old
Las Cruces police search for missing 14-year-old
Man accused of killing Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Man accused of killing Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
Advertisement


Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Sipapu becomes first ski resort to open in New Mexico this season
Sipapu becomes first ski resort to open in New Mexico this season
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides
Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque