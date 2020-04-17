Albuquerque dance studio offers free online dancing lessons | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque dance studio offers free online dancing lessons

Steve Soliz
Updated: April 17, 2020 07:00 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dance studio in Albuquerque is adapting to social distancing by teaching people how to dance in their home.

"What we teach here is called partner dancing," said Patti Smith, owner of CSP Dance Studios. "It covers ballroom, latin, swing and country western dance."

Advertisement

Smith said they were quick to adapt amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"So we actually stopped our group classes first as it started to come down," she said. "Then we had to stop our private lessons, and then we heard the six-foot distance."

The new rules forced Smith and her instructors to move their classrooms online.

"The basic series is for people who either have just started coming to the studio or have never been to our studio or even never taken a dance lesson and it breaks down the basics in a very simple way," Smith said.

The dance studio posted the basic videos on YouTube for anyone to watch and learn. Smith said it's an activity that the entire family can take part in.

"We believe dance is for everyone," she said. "It doesn't have an age limit, it doesn't have a gender limit. It is for absolutely everyone."

Smith said the videos allow viewers at home to learn at their own pace, while still getting direction from their professional instructors.

"You can push your furniture away and step along with us and hopefully just have some fun and maybe learn something along the way," Smith said.

Click here to view the videos


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases
New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
City of Albuquerque faces budget shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis
City of Albuquerque faces budget shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis
Advertisement


7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
7 new deaths, 115 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
Judge denies Legacy Church's request to throw out governor's order
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
COVID-19 cases in NM now searchable by zip code
New Mexico lags behind other states in Census response
New Mexico lags behind other states in Census response
City of Albuquerque faces budget shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis
City of Albuquerque faces budget shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis