Albuquerque dance studio offers free online dancing lessons

The new rules forced Smith and her instructors to move their classrooms online.

"The basic series is for people who either have just started coming to the studio or have never been to our studio or even never taken a dance lesson and it breaks down the basics in a very simple way," Smith said.

The dance studio posted the basic videos on YouTube for anyone to watch and learn. Smith said it's an activity that the entire family can take part in.

"We believe dance is for everyone," she said. "It doesn't have an age limit, it doesn't have a gender limit. It is for absolutely everyone."

Smith said the videos allow viewers at home to learn at their own pace, while still getting direction from their professional instructors.

"You can push your furniture away and step along with us and hopefully just have some fun and maybe learn something along the way," Smith said.

