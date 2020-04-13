Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19

Steve Solis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — RS21 is not your typical data company. They believe in using information for good.
“We help communities, businesses, municipalities solve some of the most complex challenges facing humanity. Everything from preparing for hurricanes, to battling cancer and, in this case, better understanding the pandemic,” said Charles Rath, CEO of R21.
The company is based in the Duke City, which is one reason why they wanted to lend a helping hand.
“While we were monitoring the various websites and organizations that were tracking the spread of COVID, we wanted to better understand the geographical hotspots of vulnerable populations because as this thing spreads, these are going to be the neighborhoods and the people that need help the most,” Rath said.
Public health leaders will be able to use the information to determine where to invest their resources.
“So you open the tool and you'll see a map. We are mapping things at a neighborhood scale,” Rath said.
Rath said areas in red or yellow represent vulnerable communities.
“That means that they have a higher concentration of people living in those neighborhoods with underlying health conditions or the elderly or the uninsured,” he said.
RS21 started to map the Albuquerque area, but have expanded it to include Las Cruces and Santa Fe.
“We saw an opportunity to do good with data and do something that our children and our grandchildren would be proud of and so we started working on this tool and we hope that it saves lives,” Rath said.
Rath said city officials across the county have reached out to the RS21 team to create a COVID-19 vulnerability index. He said the maps are now being used for more than 500 cities coast-to-coast.
To see the index and how vulnerable your neighborhood is, click here.
