Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19

Public health leaders will be able to use the information to determine where to invest their resources.

“So you open the tool and you'll see a map. We are mapping things at a neighborhood scale,” Rath said.

Rath said areas in red or yellow represent vulnerable communities.

“That means that they have a higher concentration of people living in those neighborhoods with underlying health conditions or the elderly or the uninsured,” he said.

RS21 started to map the Albuquerque area, but have expanded it to include Las Cruces and Santa Fe.

“We saw an opportunity to do good with data and do something that our children and our grandchildren would be proud of and so we started working on this tool and we hope that it saves lives,” Rath said.

Rath said city officials across the county have reached out to the RS21 team to create a COVID-19 vulnerability index. He said the maps are now being used for more than 500 cities coast-to-coast.

To see the index and how vulnerable your neighborhood is, click here.