Albuquerque daycare center adjusts to handling COVID cases in facilities

Updated: November 04, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: November 04, 2020 08:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the pandemic drags on, an Albuquerque daycare center has been trying to adjust to handling the COVID cases that have come through their facilities.
Erica Hall, program director at SpringStone Montessori, said demand has only gone up since they were forced to decreased enrollment numbers due to the virus.
"So typically we have about 210. Between 210 and 220 children enrolled during normal times,” Hall said.
These days, the facility has about half the students they’d normally have.
"Now we're getting about 10 calls a day from parents that are looking for any type of schooling because their schools have been closed down,” she said.
As the virus continues to spread, Hall said they’ve encountered a few cases.
"Unfortunately we've had one of those situations that kept the kids home,” she said.
There are currently two classrooms at SpringStone that are quarantining—one because a student tested positive and the other is because a teacher tested positive.
Hall said her teachers are required to be tested every two weeks. Half of the staff at SpringStone, which is around 8 to 10 employees, have already caught COVID and recovered.
"Not to be ignorant to the severity of the situation, but for most of my staff, or all of them, just you know, just kind of trucking along,” Hall said.
Some parents said they’re frustrated when their child’s class has to quarantine because they have to miss work, but Hall said it’s all part of the effort to limit the spread.
"I think at the end of the day, I think we cannot stop life, because I don't think that's reality. But, we continue on following protocol,” she said.
