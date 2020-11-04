Albuquerque daycare center adjusts to handling COVID cases in facilities

"Now we're getting about 10 calls a day from parents that are looking for any type of schooling because their schools have been closed down,” she said.

As the virus continues to spread, Hall said they’ve encountered a few cases.

"Unfortunately we've had one of those situations that kept the kids home,” she said.

There are currently two classrooms at SpringStone that are quarantining—one because a student tested positive and the other is because a teacher tested positive.

Hall said her teachers are required to be tested every two weeks. Half of the staff at SpringStone, which is around 8 to 10 employees, have already caught COVID and recovered.

"Not to be ignorant to the severity of the situation, but for most of my staff, or all of them, just you know, just kind of trucking along,” Hall said.

Some parents said they’re frustrated when their child’s class has to quarantine because they have to miss work, but Hall said it’s all part of the effort to limit the spread.

"I think at the end of the day, I think we cannot stop life, because I don't think that's reality. But, we continue on following protocol,” she said.



