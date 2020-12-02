Albuquerque distillery adjusting to state's new 'Red to Green' system

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Under the new public health order, New Mexico restaurants were allowed to reopen their patios for service Wednesday.
However, many restaurants were greeted by colder temperatures and snow.
"It was one of those things where I saw it was snowing and I’m just like ‘that’s about right,’ so I did look at the weather but it didn’t say snowing but it’s one of those years where we’re not surprised by anything anymore,” said Frank Holloway, owner of Hollow Spirits Distillery.
Since Bernalillo County is in the red level of the state's new "Red to Green" system, the distillery can operate its patio at 25% capacity.
“There’s no business plan where you’re set to operate on 25% of outdoor seating," Holloway said.
The pandemic is costing Holloway money. However, he was able to get a grant to help cover the costs of patio seating and heaters.
He’s also getting creative by offering promotions during the cold.
“And it’s below 40 degrees, you get 10% off," he said. "If it’s below 30 degrees, you get 25% and it’s below 20 degrees, then you get 50% off.”
Holloway said he's trying to figure out ways to stay afloat because he doesn't see Albuquerque moving into the yellow or green, which are the less restrictive categories, anytime soon.
"So one thing that I really liked that she did – she made it so it wasn’t a subjective decision. She put numbers to it which I think she should have done the whole time so it’s not I decided this this week or this next week," he said. "With that being said, we’re not going to get into leaving red for months. Those numbers they put together – we’re so far away from them and I understand being safe and everything, we do want to do that."
Until then, Holloway plans to offer to-go plates and patio seating.
