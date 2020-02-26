Albuquerque school district announces 39 school chief applicants | KOB 4
Albuquerque school district announces 39 school chief applicants

The Associated Press
Updated: February 26, 2020 05:05 PM
Created: February 26, 2020 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Public Schools board of education said Wednesday that 39 people have applied to be superintendent.

Officials will be dwindling down the list in the coming month.

The applicants include former educators from Newark, California, and a former superintendent in a Long Island, New York, school district.

Albuquerque Public Schools board president David Peercy said the district is looking to hire a leader who will understand the unique needs of a diverse school district in one of the nation's poorest states.

District officials said they hope to have a new superintendent by July to replace Raquel Reedy, who is retiring.


