Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases

"Where we see the biggest challenges are that travel is increasing across the state – close to pre-COVID level," Dr. Salmon-Harmon said. "Also within the indoor dining environments, that's probably the number one risk in my mind."

Local doctors are worried about the potential fallout from that, combined with how relaxed New Mexicans are about the upcoming flu season.

"We want to take all efforts that we can to make certain that our populations are protected so that we don't create another added burden on our healthcare delivery systems that are already full," Dr. Salmon-Harmon said.

He urges the public to limit travel, limit the amount of time spent inside with people who don't live in your house, and get your flu shot.