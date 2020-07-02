Albuquerque doctor shares advice about treating burns from fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An average of 243 people land in the emergency room each day leading up to the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 2019 Fireworks Annual Report.

The Lovelace Emergency Room gets their fair share of people walking in with burns. Dr. Ian McIsaac said this year is “unusually” slow probably because of COVID-19 restrictions but he said that might change.