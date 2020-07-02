Albuquerque doctor shares advice about treating burns from fireworks

Casey Torres
Updated: July 02, 2020 01:35 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 01:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An average of 243 people land in the emergency room each day leading up to the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 2019 Fireworks Annual Report.
The Lovelace Emergency Room gets their fair share of people walking in with burns. Dr. Ian McIsaac said this year is “unusually” slow probably because of COVID-19 restrictions but he said that might change.
“We are expecting things to be picking up over the next few days,” he said.
He said there are different levels of burns fireworks can cause.
First-degree burns:
Second-degree burns:
Third-degree burns:
McIsaac said the most common body part to be injured are hands, face and the torso.
Here’s what he said you can do if you burn yourself:
What not to do:
