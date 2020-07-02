Albuquerque doctor shares advice about treating burns from fireworks | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque doctor shares advice about treating burns from fireworks

Casey Torres
Updated: July 02, 2020 01:35 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 01:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An average of 243 people land in the emergency room each day leading up to the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 2019 Fireworks Annual Report.

The Lovelace Emergency Room gets their fair share of people walking in with burns. Dr. Ian McIsaac said this year is “unusually” slow probably because of COVID-19 restrictions but he said that might change.

Advertisement

“We are expecting things to be picking up over the next few days,” he said.

He said there are different levels of burns fireworks can cause.

First-degree burns:

  • Superficial layers of skin are burned
  • Can cause skin to turn shades of pink
  • Pain can be mild
  • Can treat at home
  • Don’t need to visit the ER unless the burn covers a big part of the body, face or hand

Second-degree burns: 

  • More layers of skin are burned
  • Skin can turn red, with blisters
  • Painful
  • May cause scarring if not shallow
  • Visit the ER if it covers a large area, your face or most of your hand

Third-degree burns:

  • Deeper layers of skin and underlying fat tissues are burned
  • Nerve endings are burned
  • You might not feel pain on the central part of the burn, but you could feel pain on the edges where it would be a second-degree burn
  • Skin will be very red and charred
  • You need to visit the ER.

McIsaac said the most common body part to be injured are hands, face and the torso.

Here’s what he said you can do if you burn yourself:

  • Run cold water on the injury for at least 10 to 15 minutes, or use a cold compress, until the pain subsides
  • You can apply an antibiotic ointment

What not to do:

  • Do not use ice as it can cause damage by freezing the tissues
  • Do not use toothpaste, butter, petroleum jelly or anything else besides an antibiotic ointment


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening
All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening
APD: Man in critical condition after beating at apartment complex
APD: Man in critical condition after beating at apartment complex
Advertisement


Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch
Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch
Texas Governor issues statewide mask order to fight COVID-19
Texas Governor issues statewide mask order to fight COVID-19
Las Cruces police chief resigns amid protests
Las Cruces police chief resigns amid protests
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Virgin Galactic prepares to unveil spaceship's interior
Virgin Galactic prepares to unveil spaceship's interior