Albuquerque doctor worries about potential spike of whooping cough cases

There is an antibiotic, but Dr. Mason said the cough could go on for weeks. After all, it’s not called the “100-day cough” for nothing.

There is a vaccine to help prevent the infection or lessen the symptoms, but she said not a lot of parents are keeping up with their children's booster shots.

“Right now, there’s not a current outbreak in New Mexico. There are always cases,” she said. “Because there’s been a significant decrease in routine childhood immunizations, actually over a 20% decrease so far just since about March of this year, I suspect that you will start to see an increase in cases.”

Dr. Mason said kids need to get a combination of vaccines at two, four and six months of age. They’ll continue their shots at different ages until their last ones at 11 or 12 years old. After that, they should receive a booster every 10 years.

“An important note is, even if you're immunized, it is still possible to get the whooping cough. It just may be a less significant illness,” she said.

Dr. Mason added that current COVID-19 hygiene etiquette could help prevent the spread of whooping cough, but people could also be asymptomatic and carry the disease.