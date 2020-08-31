Albuquerque doctors seeing more injuries due to at-home workouts

“These are the people that haven’t run in maybe five or six years, so we’re seeing a lot of back and leg injuries from that one,” she explained.

Neck, back and shoulder pain cases are mostly because of indoor cycling. Dr. McDonald said people bought a lot of the stationary bikes during the pandemic, but hunch over too much – which results in pain.

But home workout videos are also part of the problem.

“People want to get a burn. They want to get a sweat. They want to get it fast, because they’re limited with time, so they’re doing these box jumps and plyometric exercises that maybe are not conducive to their body type,” she said.

However, Dr. McDonald pointed out another huge culprit which is nowhere near working out. She said people working from home are sitting down with bad posture.

“Posture is becoming a huge issue. I’ve never seen so many neck and back issues in my life,” she said.

To help prevent and alleviate any pains or injuries, Dr. McDonald said people can use a foam roller.

However, she explained rollers can deactivate your muscle. Therefore, you need to know when is the best time to use it.

If you have tight muscles, you can use a roller or stretch before a workout. If your muscles are relaxed, you can do it after exercising.

A rad roller can be used for hip and shoulder pain.

Elite Ortho-Therapy offers more tips on proper stretches and injury prevention on their YouTube page.