Albuquerque drivers seem defiant amid ART bus training
Megan Abundis
July 22, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — ART bus drivers started training Monday – more than 200 bus drivers need to practice operating those big turquoise buses.
Albuquerque police and the Albuquerque Transit Department said that means no more driving or turning in the ART bus lanes.
Right now, police are handing out warnings. The new rules include bicyclists, pedestrians and even the new e-scooters.
After the grace period, fines will cost up to $80.
