Albuquerque elementary school giving food, learning tools to students

It’s grab-n-go style. Families can drive up to the school, faculty hands the meals through the window and then they’re on their way.

“I also have staff to come help hand out lunches, and we've rounded up supplies from donations that have been given to us,” said Amanda Stavig, principal at EG Ross.

It’s not just food baggies, they hand out books, colored pencils and model magic. It’s a way to help get the kids through their time off. Starting Friday, they will expand the service to seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“I think they enjoy seeing the families. I had a mom the other days say 'can you suspend these guys, they keep fighting.' So its just funny things like that our needy children that communicate with us and our counselor daily, need a little pep talk in the back of the car. We do that! That’s what we’re doing,” said Stavig.

And of course, they want to remind them that these teachers miss their students.

“The teachers have been communicating with their families, at least a couple times a week,” said Stavig.

Click here for a list of Grab & Go Meal sites