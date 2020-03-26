Albuquerque elementary school giving food, learning tools to students

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 26, 2020 11:02 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 07:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teachers and cafeteria staff at EG Ross Elementary in Albuquerque are making sure students are still being fed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We haven’t been off since school closed,” said Saichon Plumlees, food manager at EG Ross Elementary. “But all we do is just prepping and make sure the kids got fed. We've been really busy back there every single morning.”
Plumlee said the EG Ross location feeds around 300 students daily.
“It’s only four of us and we just rock and roll in there,” said Plumlee. “It’s just being out here. Its just so nice to see all the kids come and pick it up and smile, and see all the teachers, see all of us its just so grateful to be here actually.”
It’s grab-n-go style. Families can drive up to the school, faculty hands the meals through the window and then they’re on their way.
“I also have staff to come help hand out lunches, and we've rounded up supplies from donations that have been given to us,” said Amanda Stavig, principal at EG Ross.
It’s not just food baggies, they hand out books, colored pencils and model magic. It’s a way to help get the kids through their time off. Starting Friday, they will expand the service to seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
“I think they enjoy seeing the families. I had a mom the other days say 'can you suspend these guys, they keep fighting.' So its just funny things like that our needy children that communicate with us and our counselor daily, need a little pep talk in the back of the car. We do that! That’s what we’re doing,” said Stavig.
And of course, they want to remind them that these teachers miss their students.
“The teachers have been communicating with their families, at least a couple times a week,” said Stavig.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company