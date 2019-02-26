Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain

Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain

Joshua Panas
February 26, 2019 01:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Emergency crews rescued a man who was stuck in a storm drain at San Mateo and Lomas Monday night.

Advertisement

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the man was seeking shelter to stay warm when he realized he was stuck and began calling for help.

A person called 911. Emergency crews showed up a short time later and rescued the man.

He was taken to Kaseman Hospital for evaluation.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: February 26, 2019 01:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque road rage suspect arrested
Felix Villanueva
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Chevel Shepherd talks about what's next after The Voice
Chevel Shepherd talks about what's next after The Voice
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Advertisement




Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque road rage suspect arrested
Felix Villanueva
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis
New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws