Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Joshua Panas
February 26, 2019 01:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Emergency crews rescued a man who was stuck in a storm drain at San Mateo and Lomas Monday night.
According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the man was seeking shelter to stay warm when he realized he was stuck and began calling for help.
A person called 911. Emergency crews showed up a short time later and rescued the man.
He was taken to Kaseman Hospital for evaluation.
