Albuquerque expects first ART bus to arrive in the summer
Ryan Laughlin
May 07, 2019 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller joined Albuquerque city councilors in cutting the ribbon at the newly-upgraded Central and Unser Transit Center on Tuesday.
“This transit center will double the amount of service to the West Side. It’s a symbol of our commitment to helping Burqueños move efficiently, equitably, and affordably around our community,” said Keller.
The transit center serves four ABQ Ride routes, and one Rio Metro route. It will also become the west-end anchor for Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses.
“We thought the ART buses was going to be running before this transit corridor was completed, but it's been reversed,” said Ken Sanchez. “I mean, we got the transit corridor, the ART buses should be coming in the very near future."
City officials hope to have the first ART bus in Albuquerque this summer. More buses are expected to arrive in the fall.
The goal is to have the entire fleet operational by early 2020.
