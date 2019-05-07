Albuquerque expects first ART bus to arrive in the summer

“We thought the ART buses was going to be running before this transit corridor was completed, but it's been reversed,” said Ken Sanchez. “I mean, we got the transit corridor, the ART buses should be coming in the very near future."

City officials hope to have the first ART bus in Albuquerque this summer. More buses are expected to arrive in the fall.

The goal is to have the entire fleet operational by early 2020.