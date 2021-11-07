Albuquerque experiences another violent weekend

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business showed a white pickup involved in the shooting, but so far no arrests.

The second shooting was at Central and Pennsylvania. Two men were shot outside a convenience store on Central just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said one man died at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital. So far – no arrests.

Crown Plaza Hotel General Manager Joani Jones said it's a bad area.

"Anytime I hear University and Menaul I sit up straight and the blood goes to my feet, thinking that it's my property. But this University and Menaul area, the police can only do so much,” said Jones.

Another homicide investigation was launched by APD Sunday night at Mountain Road and San Mateo Boulevard.

Albuquerque has already broken the homicide record this year. The shooting Sunday night marks the 98th homicide investigation of 2021. Back in August, Albuquerque broke the record of 81 homicides that was set back in 2019.