Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April | KOB 4
Albuquerque experiencing spike in homicides in April

Megan Abundis
April 22, 2019 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has investigated 23 homicides so far in 2019, which is one pace with 2018’s homicide rate.

There were 13 homicides in Albuquerque from January to March. However, in April, there have been ten homicides.

Albuquerque finished the year with 66 homicides in 2018 and 75 in 2017.

In addition to the homicides in Albuquerque, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has responded to four homicides in 2019.

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 22, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: April 22, 2019 04:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

