Albuquerque eyeing electric buses

The City of Albuquerque tested their 100% electric buses on Thursday.

“The future of transportation, public transportation is looking at alternative fuels,” said Lawrence Rael, the chief operating officer with the City of Albuquerque. “In this particular case, looking at electric buses is really part of the future of the city.”

Until technology advances, electric buses might start on the north-south routes that don't involve hills.

The city hopes to try out buses from several companies for at least a year and put out a bid next summer.