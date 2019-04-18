Albuquerque eyeing electric buses | KOB 4
Albuquerque eyeing electric buses

Joy Wang
April 18, 2019 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New electric buses could be coming to Albuquerque.

The buses wouldn’t be used for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project. Instead, they would replace the fleet of buses that are currently in service.

Proterra is one of a few companies the City of Albuquerque is looking at to replace its current fleet.

The City of Albuquerque tested their 100% electric buses on Thursday.

“The future of transportation, public transportation is looking at alternative fuels,” said Lawrence Rael, the chief operating officer with the City of Albuquerque. “In this particular case, looking at electric buses is really part of the future of the city.”

Until technology advances, electric buses might start on the north-south routes that don't involve hills.

The city hopes to try out buses from several companies for at least a year and put out a bid next summer.

Joy Wang


Updated: April 18, 2019 05:30 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 04:36 PM

