Albuquerque eyes spike in street racing during pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: December 03, 2020 07:16 AM
Created: December 03, 2020 06:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico’s largest city are planning to crack down on a surge in illegal street racing and other disruptive driving that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.

They say they’ll seek regulations to help them.

Interim Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said Wednesday during a telephone town hall that the city is expanding late-night patrols in response to reckless driving including racing.

He said the city will also lobby state lawmakers for stiffer penalties. 

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller linked the spike to pressures of the pandemic.


