Albuquerque faces ethics beef for pro-bond push on website

The Associated Press
Created: November 04, 2019 11:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A conservative-leaning group says it will file an ethics complaint against the city of Albuquerque for a pro-bond push posted on the city's taxpayer-funded website.

Rio Grande Foundation president Paul Gessing told The Associated Press on Monday his group will file an ethics complaint after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller urged city residents on the city's website to vote 'YES' Wednesday on the proposed general obligation bond.

Keller says the bond would fund a new library and give police more vehicles and equipment.

Gessing says election laws prevent cities, counties, and school districts from using tax-funded websites to push a stance on bonds or mill levies.

Albuquerque spokesman Matthew Ross did not immediately respond to an email.


