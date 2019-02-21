Albuquerque faces uptick of road rage shootings | KOB 4
Albuquerque faces uptick of road rage shootings

Brittany Costello
February 21, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - These last few weeks, road rage on our streets is not letting up.

Some are wondering if the community has forgotten the story of 4-year-old Lilly Garcia.

Her death shocked the community around four years ago. Her life was taken during a road rage shooting.

Lilly Garcia was just caught in the middle - her life was taken at a moment’s notice on a busy Albuquerque highway.

“It was completely horrific what we saw,” said Simon Drobik, the Public Information Officer for the Albuquerque Police Department. “If the public could see the consequences of road rage, a small baby dead because of a road rage incident maybe they would change their minds. So I don't know what it’s going to take.”

October 2015, Lilly was killed by a bullet fired from another car, all out of apparent road rage. Her face, over the years, has served as a reminder with bumper stickers saying "Just breathe."

“It brings all of those emotions back,” said Veronica Rael Garcia, Lilly’s mom. “You never really heal from it. You try to heal, you try to move on, then you hear that there’s another road rage shooting.”

Thursday, police arrested Steven Lovato and Oneisha Herrera. They’re accused of shooting a man in the leg while driving on I-25 on Valentine’s Day.

“If it wasn't for the police department on scene to put a tourniquet on the guy’s leg, he might have bled out and died,” said Drobik, on the I-25 shooting.

After that shooting, there has been another shooting on the west side, then near Jefferson and Cutler. Police say the driver of a silver BMW shot another driver in the face.

You can either be landed up in jail like Tony Torres or planning a funeral like we did with my Lilly,” said Rael Garcia.

“They just don't realize how quick your life can be turned upside down, shaken, and destroyed for a split second when you can’t control your emotions,” said Rael Garcia.

Rael Garcia hands out those "Just breathe" bumper stickers for free. They're made off of donation money that's starting to dwindle. Anyone interested in helping can visit her Facebook page, here. 

Brittany Costello


Updated: February 21, 2019
Created: February 21, 2019

