Albuquerque facing troubling homicide trend

Steve Soliz
Updated: January 28, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: January 28, 2021 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that there have been 13 homicides in the city in January.
By the end of January 2020, APD was investigating nine homicides.
In 2020, Albuquerque didn't reach 13 homicides until the middle of March.
While the trend is concerning to many, Interim Chief of Police Harold Medina said APD has been in this position before.
"I think the key is how we come out of this and how we develop programs and processes that are going to have long-term effects," he said. "It's really difficult for us right now because we've put together some programs that were showing promise. We were getting good results. We were doing well, and now we've seen this peak, and it's really difficult to gauge because these programs - we're not going to have an assessment until this pandemic is over."
Medina added that APD will stay the course and do it's best to keep the community safe.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company