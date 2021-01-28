Albuquerque facing troubling homicide trend

"I think the key is how we come out of this and how we develop programs and processes that are going to have long-term effects," he said. "It's really difficult for us right now because we've put together some programs that were showing promise. We were getting good results. We were doing well, and now we've seen this peak, and it's really difficult to gauge because these programs - we're not going to have an assessment until this pandemic is over."

Medina added that APD will stay the course and do it's best to keep the community safe.

