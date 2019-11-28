Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall | KOB 4
Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 28, 2019 06:01 PM
Created: November 28, 2019 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While getting around town was tough, plenty of Albuquerque families took advantage of the rare winter weather. 

The snowy roads made some people wary of coming to Taylor Ranch Library Park, but Roger Santa Cruz knew it was going to be busy. 

"It's not really a big surprise that tons of people are here," Roger said. "It looks like everyone in the neighborhood is here."

For others at the park — no sled, no problem. 

"I went to my friend's garage yesterday and I saw chair and I was like, eh, it might work good," said another sledding enthusiast. 

Albuquerque has broken the record for the snowiest Thanksgiving. The previous record of .5 inches was set in 2007.

According to the National Weather Service, the Albuquerque International Sunport received over three inches of snow Thursday. 

Watch the video above to see Roger have a sled race with reporter Ryan Laughlin. 


