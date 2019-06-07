Albuquerque family claims shoddy contractor work; criminal investigations ongoing

Mirabal calls the work messy and unacceptable. She posted examples on social media which included a backwards door, overlapping boards and other issues.

“We found the neighbor’s fence up in the carport,” said Mirabal, who claims the contractor used part of the neighbor’s fence as part of her father-in-law’s project.

Mirabal said her family worked with a man named Henry Anaya III. She showed KOB 4 the work estimates from a company called Xtreme Outdoors.

A quick check with the Better Business Bureau reveals a “D-“ rating for the company.

KOB 4 called Anaya to discuss the issue. However, he handed off the phone to a woman who claimed to be the co-owner of the company.

“You want something on the record, I will tell you something on the record. We are filing countersuits and that shoddy work wasn’t done, they’re just a customer that doesn’t want to pay,” the woman said over the phone.

State officials confirm there are two separate criminal investigations into the company Xtreme Outdoors. The state could not comment any further on the matter.

As for Mirabal, she says she’ll keep fighting for justice.

“It breaks my heart that Henry is still out there doing what he’s doing,” said Mirabal.

The Construction Industries Division confirms Henry Anaya III is not an independently licensed contractor.