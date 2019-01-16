Albuquerque family collecting 90 birthday cards for grandma | KOB 4
Albuquerque family collecting 90 birthday cards for grandma

Joy Wang
January 16, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Leanor Thompson has seen a lot over the course of her life.

Two years ago, a man who stopped by her house and asked for water. While she went to get him a glass, he stole her purse, phone and car.

“I could not believe they had taken that car that quickly and so quietly,” Thompson said that night.

After KOB 4 reported on the theft, someone found her car, which was only slightly damaged.

With that ordeal behind her, Thompson’s family wants her to see all the good people have to offer.

For her 90th birthday, they want to give her 90 birthday cards.

“Not everybody makes it this far and her 89th was great but now she's going to be 90,” said Thompson’s granddaughter, Lindsey Boldon. “I want everybody to send her birthday cards.”

People who want to send Thompson a birthday card can email Boldon at Lindseyboldin@gmail.com for contact information.

Joy Wang


Updated: January 16, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: January 16, 2019 09:05 PM

