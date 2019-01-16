Albuquerque family collecting 90 birthday cards for grandma

After KOB 4 reported on the theft, someone found her car, which was only slightly damaged.

With that ordeal behind her, Thompson’s family wants her to see all the good people have to offer.

For her 90th birthday, they want to give her 90 birthday cards.

“Not everybody makes it this far and her 89th was great but now she's going to be 90,” said Thompson’s granddaughter, Lindsey Boldon. “I want everybody to send her birthday cards.”

People who want to send Thompson a birthday card can email Boldon at Lindseyboldin@gmail.com for contact information.