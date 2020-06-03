Albuquerque family continues to push for BCSO body cameras in wake of protests

“Right now we are very frustrated,” said Elaine Maestas, Elisha’s sister.

Elaine said she has been watching the protests unfold across the nation and has watched the video of the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

“What happened to this gentleman has really highlighted having footage in these situations and how fast justice can be served when you have that footage. That is something we were robbed of in the decision the sheriff has made to not have his deputies equipped with the cameras,” she said.

There is no way to see for sure what happened the night deputies killed Elisha.

BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales has resisted calls from the community and county commission about outfitting his deputies with body cameras.

“I'm here to keep people safe. I found nowhere in that oath where that makes me more transparent. There is no proof that cameras make agencies more transparent,” Gonzales said in a previous interview with KOB 4.

“It's been extremely hard dealing with what the sheriff is putting out there. It's made it 10 times harder dealing with those kind of comments. He's a leader and he should be learning from these mistakes, he should be committed to transparency. He should be committed to holding his officers accountable when they make mistakes,” Elaine said.

Sheriff Gonzales previously told KOB 4 that the recorded audio encounters with citizens are sufficient.



“All of our deputies wear belt recorders and those incidents are recorded, and we never had an issue where somebody stated something that didn't happen or it never happened,” he said.

Elaine and her family hope the unrest across the country will show the sheriff that relationships between law enforcement and communities need to be repaired.

She said Sheriff Gonzales can help the healing with increased transparency.

“I can't change what happened to Elisha. I wish I could, but if I can change what led to that, I'm going to do it,” she said.

Bernalillo County settled the lawsuit with Elisha Lucero’s family. The family is now working with state lawmakers to drafts a bill that would require law enforcement officers across the state to wear body cameras. They plan to name the bill “Elisha’s Law”.



