Albuquerque family devastated after thieves ransack home

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 04, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: January 04, 2021 09:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque family is devastated after thieves completely cleared out their apartment over the holidays.
Jessica Schulte said she returned to her home near Western Skies and Central to find it completely trashed over her Christmas vacation.
"This is my first time seeing this right now, first time walking in here. Can't even believe this, they told me it was bad, but I didn't think it was this bad,” she said.
Schulte said the thieves made off with Christmas presents, TV’s, laptops, and even the surveillance cameras.
"I’m a single mom I have two kids and this is everything I worked hard for by myself. It's just sad,” she said.
She’s hoping what’s left of her surveillance footage will help police catch the people who did it.
"I live on the second floor, I caught them on the security cameras, getting them out of the vehicle and bringing it,” Schulte said.
Before the cameras were ripped down, Schulte checked the last recording and was able to see some people. She then asked her neighbor to check it out.
Schulte said she lost around $11,000 worth of merchandise, and filed a report with APD.
I’m very, very hurt,” she said.
"I just hope they catch them, and they pay for this,” she added.
APD is still working on the case. In the meantime, Schulte’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of what was lost. To donate, click here.
