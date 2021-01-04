Albuquerque family devastated after thieves ransack home

"I’m a single mom I have two kids and this is everything I worked hard for by myself. It's just sad,” she said.

She’s hoping what’s left of her surveillance footage will help police catch the people who did it.

"I live on the second floor, I caught them on the security cameras, getting them out of the vehicle and bringing it,” Schulte said.

Before the cameras were ripped down, Schulte checked the last recording and was able to see some people. She then asked her neighbor to check it out.

Schulte said she lost around $11,000 worth of merchandise, and filed a report with APD.

I’m very, very hurt,” she said.

"I just hope they catch them, and they pay for this,” she added.

APD is still working on the case. In the meantime, Schulte’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of what was lost. To donate, click here.