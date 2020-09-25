Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property | KOB 4
Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 25, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 03:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family says homeless people are causing problems in their neighborhood.

Jose Gonzalez lives behind a vacant lot in the International District. The lot is occupied by homeless people, shopping carts and trash.

Last week, a fire was started in the lot, and nearly spread to Gonzalez's property.

Gonzalez said he's complained about the problem, but nothing has been done.

"It is ridiculous really because I call the city, I call everybody to help me and nobody shows up," he said.

On the night of the fire, Gonzalez said he had called police hours earlier but no one showed up until the fire started.

Gonzalez said the problem has been going on for years.

"We started seeing the problem when the owner of this property left," he said. "Then all the people that are homeless start coming to the house."

The home on the lot was demolished in 2014.

City officials say the lot is owned by a man who lives in Arizona. In May, the city filed a temporary restraining order. If the owner doesn't respond by Friday, the city will take further legal action, allowing it to fence the property.

Gonzalez said he is looking for any help that will bring him a sense of safety and security for his family.

"It's ugly," he said. "It's very scary."


