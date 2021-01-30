Albuquerque family happy to be alive after fire destroys home

"There was already a dense haze of smoke in the house," he said. "I jogged down the hall and walked into the den and the back door was completely on fire."

Shawn said his family was able to escape with two of the dogs before firefighters arrived on scene. He credits fire crews for their quick response — and also for rescuing one of his dogs and his cat that were still inside the home.

"The cat had actually gotten soot on her arms so wherever they found her, she was actually exposed to the fire, but was unharmed," Shawn said. "The dog was actually smart and he was hiding behind the couch in the front living room and they saw him when his head was poking out."

Shawn said at this point investigators believe the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring. Luckily, he has homeowners insurance.

Despite the damage, he's relieved — knowing it could be so much worse if it wasn't for the smoke detector.

"If that had not been in place, we would be dead," he said. "We'd have three fatalities, not counting the pets."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue wants to remind the public to make sure that their smoke detectors are working properly because it could save lives.