Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico

Authorities said their car rolled and two people were ejected. They believe speed was a factor.

Friends and family are now holding on to the memories of their last moments together.

“Karina, I'd seen her just Thursday at school she gave me a hug before the day ended,” said Miriam Alvarado.

Karina and Vanessa attended Albuquerque High School. Andrea was a student at Lowell Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the school district says they will have grief counselors on hand at the schools Tuesday for people who would like to talk to someone.

