Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Kassi Nelson
February 18, 2019 06:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A family from Albuquerque was killed in a crash while traveling to Mexico.
Lilia Miramontes, Sergio Contreras and their three children, Vanessa, Karina and Andrea, were killed in the crash Friday.
They were traveling to Mexico to surprise their family when their car crashed between Juarez and Chihuahua.
Authorities said their car rolled and two people were ejected. They believe speed was a factor.
Friends and family are now holding on to the memories of their last moments together.
“Karina, I'd seen her just Thursday at school she gave me a hug before the day ended,” said Miriam Alvarado.
Karina and Vanessa attended Albuquerque High School. Andrea was a student at Lowell Elementary School.
A spokesperson for the school district says they will have grief counselors on hand at the schools Tuesday for people who would like to talk to someone.
Credits
Updated: February 18, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: February 18, 2019 05:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved